All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 26, St. Paul’s “defense” before the governor Festus, King Agrippa, and his sister Bernice.
This Sunday, July 23, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Eighth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 44:6-8, in which the Lord in part declares that there is no God like Him, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 8:18-27, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul contemplates believers’ future glory. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43, Jesus’s Parable of the Weeds of the Field. And, the Hymn of the Day is Gregory J. Wismar’s twenty-first-century hymn, “In Holy Conversation”, which hymn is said to be largely based on Psalm 50:15; Philippians 4:6; Isaiah 65:24; and 1 John 5:14.
With a rite in the Divine Service and a reception afterwards, Sunday we are also celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the ordination of our pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jayson S. Galler, who has been serving Pilgrim for more than eleven years. We thank God for Pastor Galler’s years of service and pray for many more years to come as God wills.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.