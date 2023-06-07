All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 25, the account of St. Paul before the governor Festus, when St. Paul appealed his case to Caesar.
This Sunday, June 11, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness being vindicated in history.
And, in our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, Pilgrim is celebrating the Feast of St. Barnabas, Apostle. The Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 42:5-12, in which, in part, the Lord speaks to His chosen Servant about His work saving all people. The Second Reading and text for the sermon is Acts 11:19-30; 13:1-3, which tells of the work of Barnabas, who was “apostled” by the Church. The Gospel Reading is Mark 6:7-13, which tells of Jesus’s “apostilling” the Twelve. And, the Hymn of the Day is George W. Kitchin’s nineteenth-century hymn, largely revised by Michael R. Newbolt in the twentieth century as almost to make it an entirely new hymn, and altered and titled as we have it, “Lift High the Cross”. The hymn is said to be largely based on John 12:32; Hebrews 13:12-15; Isaiah 11:10, 12; and Matthew 16:24.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.