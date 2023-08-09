All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27, the beginning of St. Paul’s voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, August 13, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Job 38:4-18, in which the Lord questions Job, including the Lord’s asking Job if he had walked in the recesses of the deep, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 10:5-17, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul describes God’s message of salvation being preached to all. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 14:22-33, Jesus’s walking to the disciples on the sea. And, the Hymn of the Day is William Whiting’s nineteenth-century hymn text altered and titled, as we have it, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save”, which hymn text is said to be largely based on Genesis 1:1-10; Psalm 3; and Matthew 8:23-27; 14:22-33. The hymn’s tune, Melita, was composed for Whiting’s text by John Bacchus Dykes, one of England’s best-known church musicians of the nineteenth century. The resulting combination of hymn text and tune has been sung on many great occasions, including the funerals of Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.