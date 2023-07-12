All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 26, St. Paul’s “defense” before the governor Festus, King Agrippa, and his sister Bernice.
This Sunday, July 16, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 55:10-13, which, in part, speaks of God’s Word accomplishing that for which He purposes it, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 8:12-17, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul speaks of believers as heirs with Christ as we suffer with Him in order to be glorified with Him. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 13:1-9, 15-23, Jesus’s so-called “Parable of the Soils”. And, the Hymn of the Day is John Cawood’s nineteenth-century hymn, altered and titled, as we have it, “Almighty God, Your Word Is Cast”, which hymn is said to be largely based on Matthew 13:3-9, 18-24; Mark 4:3-9, 13-20; and Romans 1:6. The hymn has been described as “a contemplation on the power of the preached Word of God, which is cast like seed upon the ground”.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.