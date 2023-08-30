Pilgrim Lutheran Church
All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27, St. Paul’s continued sea voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, September 3, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Jeremiah 15:15-21, the Lord’s promise to save and deliver Jeremiah and implicitly also us who turn to the Lord, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 12:9-21, the Divinely-inspired St. Paul’s various commands to those who are Christian. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 16:21-28, Jesus’s prophesying of His and Christians’ suffering before glory. And, the Hymn of the Day is an eighteenth-century hymn text altered and titled, as we have it, “Hail, Thou Once Despised Jesus”. The hymn’s text was originally in two stanzas, thought to have been written by John Bakewell, though his authorship is disputed, and later the hymn’s text was expanded, apparently by Martin Madan, and revised by Augustus Toplady. The hymn text is said to be largely based on Isaiah 53; 1 Peter 1:18-20; Ephesians 2:13-18; and Revelation 5:9-14.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.