Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27, the beginning of St. Paul’s voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, August 6, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 55:1-5, in which the compassion of the Lord is evident in an invitation to come to receive food and drink for free, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 9:1-13, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul describes God’s sovereign selection of Israel for salvation history, if not also salvation. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 14:13-21, Jesus’s freely feeding 5,000 men, besides women and children. And, the Hymn of the Day is Johann Rist’s seventeenth-century hymn, translated by Catherine Winkworth in the nineteenth century, altered and titled, as we have it, “O Living Bread from Heaven”, which hymn is said to be largely based on 1 Corinthians 11:23-26; John 6:35, 48-58; and 1 Peter 1:18-19. The hymn was intended to be sung after receiving Christ’s Body and Blood in the Sacrament of the Altar, and its appointment on this Sunday in connection with Jesus’s feeding of the 5,000 at least implies a connection between the two miraculous feedings.
Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord's Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals' homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.