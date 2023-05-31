All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.

Tonight at 7:00 p.m. Pilgrim is offering Divine Service to mark the Visitation, when the Virgin Mary visited Elizabeth, bringing together Jesus and John the Baptizer both still in their respective mother’s uterus. The appointed Readings are Isaiah 11:1-5, which prophesies of a shoot from the stump of Jesse; Romans 12:9-16, which emphasizes our regard for the poor and lowly; and Luke 1:39-56, which narrates Mary’s visit. The Hymn of the Day is Coelius Sedulius’s fifth-century hymn, translated by John Ellerton in the nineteenth century, altered and titled, as we have it, “From East to West”. The hymn is said to be largely based on Luke 1:26-31; 2:7-11; Psalm 95:1-6; and Philippians 2:5-7.

