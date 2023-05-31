All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. Pilgrim is offering Divine Service to mark the Visitation, when the Virgin Mary visited Elizabeth, bringing together Jesus and John the Baptizer both still in their respective mother’s uterus. The appointed Readings are Isaiah 11:1-5, which prophesies of a shoot from the stump of Jesse; Romans 12:9-16, which emphasizes our regard for the poor and lowly; and Luke 1:39-56, which narrates Mary’s visit. The Hymn of the Day is Coelius Sedulius’s fifth-century hymn, translated by John Ellerton in the nineteenth century, altered and titled, as we have it, “From East to West”. The hymn is said to be largely based on Luke 1:26-31; 2:7-11; Psalm 95:1-6; and Philippians 2:5-7.
This Sunday, June 4, is Pentecost. After 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, in our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the Gospel Reading and so also the sermon text will be Matthew 28:16-20, Jesus’s commissioning His Twelve apostles to make disciples of all nations, in part by baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. The other appointed Readings are Genesis 1:1-2:4a, the account of Triune God’s creating the world, and Acts 2:14a, 22-36, St. Peter’s Pentecost Day sermon that in part describes the Holy Trinity’s work. The Hymn of the Day is a perhaps eighth-century hymn usually attributed to Rabanus Maurus, variously translated, altered and titled as we have it, “Come, Holy Ghost, Creator Blest”. The hymn is said to be largely based on John 14:16; Romans 8:5-11; Titus 3:5-7; and 1 Corinthians 2:10-16. This hymn text is said to be most praised of the ancient Latin hymns, next to the Te Deum Laudamus.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.