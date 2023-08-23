All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27, the beginning of St. Paul’s voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, August 13, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 51:1-6, in which the Lord through Isaiah calls people to look to the rock from which they were hewn, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 11:33-12:8, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul speaks of different people as different members of the Body of Christ. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 16:13-20, Jesus’s speaking of building His Church on the rock of the confession of Him as the Christ. And, the Hymn of the Day is an abridged version Nikolai Fredrik Severin Grundtvig’s nineteenth-century text, translated by Carl Doving in the twentieth century, altered and titled, as we have it, “Built on the Rock”. Grundtvig was perhaps inspired to emphasize “living stones” instead of “crumbled … spires” by the old cathedral Church of Our Lady that lay in ruins in Copenhagen after the Danish-Norwegian forces bombed it during the Napoleonic Wars. The hymn text is said to be largely based on Matthew 16:13-18; Ephesians 2:19-22; 1 Corinthians 3:11-16; and Acts 17:24, though passages such as Matthew 7:24-25 are also in its background.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.