All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27-28, St. Paul’s shipwreck and what follows as part of his voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, September 10, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Ezekiel 33:7-9, the Lord’s charging Ezekiel as a watchman to warn the people on the Lord’s behalf, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 13:1-10, the Divinely-inspired St. Paul’s calling for all people to submit to the governing authorities. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 18:1-20, Jesus’s speaking about the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven, temptations to sin, lost sheep, and forgiving brothers and sisters in Christ. And, the Hymn of the Day is Johann Gramann’s sixteenth-century hymn text, translated by Catherine Winkworth in the nineteenth century, altered and titled, as we have it, “My Soul, No Praise Your Maker”. The hymn text is said to be largely based on Psalm 103; Isaiah 40:6-8; 57:15-16; and Psalm 119:89-90.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.