MCMILLAN MEMORIAL LIBRARY will host its regular Book Talk event June 13th, 2023, 12 p.m., at the library located at 401 S. Commerce St., Overton, TX. Lisa Holcomb, contributing writer to Boy Moms by Kara Forney, will be the guest speaker. Boy Moms is a collection of essays written by moms that speaks to the unexpected joys, challenges, and overall significance of mothering sons.A light lunch will be available and registration is not required. This event is sponsored by the Friends of McMillan Memorial Library. For more information, call 903-834-6318.

KING CEMETERY ASSOCIATION will hold its annual meeting at 11 a.m., June 10, followed by a covered dish luncheon. Everyone is welcome to come and be a part of our annual event. If you can’t attend donations may be sent to King Cemetery Association at PO Box 481, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681.

