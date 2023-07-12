HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.

WOMEN OF PRAYER UNITED invite the community to join them in their monthly meeting where they focus on prayer for the next generation. The group meets from 2 to 4 p.m., every third Sunday at the Fairway Ford used car building located on US 79. Call 903-854-2701.

