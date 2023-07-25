HHS CLASS OF ‘62 will hold its monthly luncheon on Friday, August 4, at 12:00 at Denny’s Restaurant, 100 Hwy. 79 South, Henderson. Please note that the location is different for this month. Hope to see classmates, spouses, and other friends in attendance. For more information, call 903-657-0808.

HHS CLASS OF ‘60 will hold their regular quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m., August 11, at Hushpuppies in Henderson. Event organizers ask that classmates please come out and “let’s get caught up each other.”

