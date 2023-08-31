PINE HILL MASONIC LODGE #95 regular Stated Meeting Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 pm. Meal at 6:30 pm. For more information, call Mike Ross at 903-658-6389.
RUSK COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS will be hosting a Fall Gardening Seminar, featuring Greg Grant, at 5:30 p.m., August 31, at the Rusk County Extension Office located at 113 E. Fordall. This free seminar is open to the public.
HHS CLASS OF ‘62 will meet for lunch at Denny’s Restaurant in Henderson at noon on Friday, September 1. We invite and encourage classmates and other friends to attend. For more information, call 903-657-0808.
HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.
WOMEN OF PRAYER UNITED invite the community to join them in their monthly meeting where they focus on prayer for the next generation. The group meets from 2 to 4 p.m., every third Sunday at the Fairway Ford used car building located on US 79. Call 903-854-2701.
OVERTON-NEW LONDON FOOD PANTRY serves residents of Leverett’s Chapel ISD, OISD, and West Rusk CCISD residents, 10-12 p.m. every third Wednesday at the New London United Methodist Church. For more information, call 903-834-6233.
VISIT THE LONDON MUSEUM in New London to learn about the tragic explosion that destroyed the London school in March 1937, killing many students and teachers. Located on Texas Highway 42 across from West Rusk High School, the museum is open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.newlondonschool.org or call 903-895-4602.
GASTON MUSEUM revisits life in the East Texas Oil Field from the early 1930s–the late 1960s. The museum is located at 6562 Highway 64 W. Hours are 10–4 on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours may also be scheduled at other times. Call to book a time to test your wits in their new Escape Room. Visit Gaston Museum on Facebook or call, 903-722-9016 or 903-812-1794 for appointments.