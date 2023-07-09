PINE HILL MASONIC LODGE #95 will hold a regular stated meeting Saturday, July 8th, at 7:30 p.m. Meal served at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Mike Ross, Secretary, at 903-658-6389.
HISD ALUMNI ASSOCIATION deadline for 2023 HISD Distinguished Alumni nominations is Monday, July 10. Please mail to HISD Alumni Association at P.O. Box 728, or email to kfree@hendersonisd.org. Homecoming is September 1.
HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.
WOMEN OF PRAYER UNITED invite the community to join them in their monthly meeting where they focus on prayer for the next generation. The group meets from 2 to 4 p.m., every third Sunday at the Fairway Ford used car building located on US 79. Call 903-854-2701.
VETERAN’S RESTART MINISTRY hosts its monthly God and a Cup of Joe visitation at 8 a.m., on the last Wednesday of each month at the Denny’s in Henderson. Veterans seeking connection with other veterans and with God, feel free to join in. For more information, call Scott Whitfield at 303-522-3921.
OVERTON-NEW LONDON FOOD PANTRY serves residents of Leverett’s Chapel ISD, OISD, and West Rusk CCISD residents, 10-12 p.m. every third Wednesday at the New London United Methodist Church. For more information, call 903-834-6233.
VISIT THE LONDON MUSEUM in New London to learn about the tragic explosion that destroyed the London school in March 1937, killing many students and teachers. Located on Texas Highway 42 across from West Rusk High School, the museum is open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.newlondonschool.org or call 903-895-4602.
GASTON MUSEUM revisits life in the East Texas Oil Field from the early 1930s–the late 1960s. The museum is located at 6562 Highway 64 W. Hours are 10–4 on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours may also be scheduled at other times. Call to book a time to test your wits in their new Escape Room. Visit Gaston Museum on Facebook or call, 903-722-9016 or 903-812-1794 for appointments.