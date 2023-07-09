PINE HILL MASONIC LODGE #95 will hold a regular stated meeting Saturday, July 8th, at 7:30 p.m. Meal served at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Mike Ross, Secretary, at 903-658-6389.

HISD ALUMNI ASSOCIATION deadline for 2023 HISD Distinguished Alumni nominations is Monday, July 10. Please mail to HISD Alumni Association at P.O. Box 728, or email to kfree@hendersonisd.org. Homecoming is September 1.

