HISD ALUMNI ASSOCIATION deadline for 2023 HISD Distinguished Alumni nominations is Monday, July 10. Please mail to HISD Alumni Association at P.O. Box 728, or email to kfree@hendersonisd.org. Homecoming is September 1.

HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.

