HHS CLASS OF ‘60 will hold their regular quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m., August 11, at Hushpuppies in Henderson. Event organizers ask that classmates please come out and “let’s get caught up each other.”

HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription