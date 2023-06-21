PINE HILL MASONIC LODGE #95 Open installation of officers Saturday June 24th. Lunch served at noon with the installation to follow. For more information, call Mike Ross, Secretary, at 903-658-6389.

HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be postponing their monthly luncheon through the summer months of June-August. Continue to watch this space for the meeting’s return in September.

