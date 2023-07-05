12 This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you
John 15:12.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
12 This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you
John 15:12.
Join us at New Oakland Church as we study the Books of the New Testament. We are learning about the disciples and the mission God had for them, as well as our mission today. We are all called to share His word and care for others. New Oakland Church is all about coming from right where you are to allow Jesus to work in your life and create the ONE that He has chosen you to be. You ask Him and He will walk you hand in hand through this life.
24 And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: 25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.
Hebrews 10: 24-25 You are lovingly invited to join us.
Go 5 miles out Hwy 79 towards Carthage and turn Left at the Oakland Water Supply on CR 263 N.
Sunday Service starts at 10 a.m. with Coffee and Donuts in the Fellowship room followed by Service at 10:45. The kids group meets in their building during services.
Wednesday evening meal is from 6 to 6:30 followed by an hour of amazing Bible Study and Q&A. Kid’s church is in their building along with lots of activities and learning.
First Sunday Men’s Bible Study is at 9-10 a.m. with Breakfast.
Third Sunday Ladies’ Bible Study 9-10 a.m.
We welcome you to come as you are and let Jesus move your heart and your spirit.
Visit us our Facebook.com/NewOaklandChurch.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.