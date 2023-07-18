MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m., July 25, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St. Mt. Enterprise. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.

1. Call the Workshop to Order

