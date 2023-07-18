MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m., July 25, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St. Mt. Enterprise. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m., July 25, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St. Mt. Enterprise. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
1. Call the Workshop to Order
2. Establish a Quorum
3. Invocation
4. Comp Plan, Plats, Zoning, Building Codes, Signs, Planning and Zoning, Code Enforcement and Board of Adjustment led by City Attorney, Suellen Perry.
5. Budget Workshop for General Fund, Wastewater Fund, Debt Settlement Fund & Special Revenue Fund led by City Secretary, Suzanne M. Pharr.
6. Adjournment
