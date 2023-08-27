MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a special called session at 5 p.m., August 29, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 West Gregg Street. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
Call the Meeting to Order
Establish a Quorum
InvocationPledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag & Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag (Honor the Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible).Public CommentsProclamation
Dr. Billy Wayne McClendon’s 30-year anniversary with St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Public Hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Ad Valorem Tax RatePublic Hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Annual Budget
Consent Agenda — All consent items are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion and vote.
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes, July 25, 2023.Approval of July 2023 Monthly Reports for ICON Court, Wastewater, Debt Service Fund, Special Revenue Fund, and General Fund.Approval of expenses for the New City Hall Remodel to date.
Business — Discuss, Consider, and Possibly Take Action Regarding:
Discussion and Approval of 2023 Proposed Tax Rate. (JR)Discussion and Approval of Proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Annual Budget(JR)Discussion and Approval of Ordinance 2023-0829-1 Ad Valorem Tax Rate for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. (JR)Discussion and Approval of Ordinance 2023-0829-2 Adopting Fiscal Year Budget for 2023-2024. (JR)Discussion and Approval of 2023-2024 Calendar (JR)City Park Master Plan. (JR)Ideas to recognize Kendre Miller. (HG,JC,JW)New City Hall Review and Upcoming Projects. (JR)Review and Edit City of Mount Enterprise City Council Rules of Procedures to match GC 551.007 (JR)City Secretary 201 Webinar to be registered by our City Secretary to keep up certification hours. There would be no hotel, meals, travel needed. Just 2 hours to take the webinar. (JR)3rd Qtr. 2023 Chunk Your Junk scheduled for September 30, 2023. (JR)Resolution 2023-0829-3 Nomination(s) to the board of directors for the Rusk County Appraisal District for the 2024-2025 term. (JR)Interpretation services for the municipal court to use as necessary for non-English speaking defendants. BuyBoard contract with IdeaTranslations. (JR)Consider and discuss taking action for the Resilient Communities Program (RCP) through the General Land Office (GLO). (JR)Promotional Products for City Staff. (JR)Complaint Resolutions. (JR)Cancel 2023 General Election. (JR)
Executive Session (City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time for any item on this agenda during this meeting as authorized by the Texas Government Code)Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers or City Staff
Informational only; no action to be taken. (TML Region Meeting in Longview on September 21, 2023)
Adjournment