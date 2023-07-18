MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St., Mt. Enterprise. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
MT. ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, at Mt. Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St., Mt. Enterprise. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
1. Call the Meeting to Order
2. Establish a Quorum
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag & Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag (Honor the Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible).
5. Public Comment
6. Consent Agenda
All consent items are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion and vote.
A. Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes, June 27, 2023.
B. Approval of June 2023 Monthly Reports for ICON Court, Wastewater, Debt Service Fund, and General Fund.
C. Approval of expenses for the New City Hall Remodel to date.
7. Business
Discuss, Consider, and Possibly Take Action Regarding:
A. City Park Master Plan. (JR)
B. Ideas to recognize Kendre Miller. (HG,JC,JW)
C. New City Hall Review and Upcoming Projects. (JR)
D. Review and sign Joint Election Contract for Election Service with Rusk County Elections. (JR)
E. Order November 7, 2023, General Election (JR)
F. Resolution for Joint Elections — 2023-0725-1 (JR)
G. Hosting a Spay/Neuter Clinic once a month from 8 am to 5 pm. www.Dehartvetservices.com (JR)
8. Executive Session (City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time for any item on this agenda during this meeting as authorized by the Texas Government Code)
9. Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers or City Staff
Informational only; no action to be taken.
10. Adjournment
