MOUNT ENTERPRISE CITY COUNCIL will hold a regularly called meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Mount Enterprise City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St.
Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
1. Call the Meeting to Order
2. Establish a Quorum
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag & Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag (Honor the
Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible).
5. Public Comment
6. Consent Agenda
All consent items are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion and vote.
A. Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes, May 30, 2023.
B. Approval of May 2023 Monthly Reports for ICON Court, Wastewater, Debt Service
Fund, and General Fund.
C. Approval of expenses for the New City Hall Remodel to date.
7. Business
Discuss, Consider, and Possibly Take Action Regarding:
A. Volunteer Fire Department Presentation (JR)
B. City Park Master Plan presented by Stokes and Associates. (JR)
C. Ideas to recognize Kendre Miller. (HG)
D. New City Hall Review and Upcoming Projects. (JR)
E. Review Brent Griffith’s 1-3 lots on the front road frontage on 259 zoned
commercial. (SMP)
F. Approval of 2024 Rate Letter from TMRS. (SMP)
G. Records Consultants, Inc. destruction of records. (SMP)
8. Executive Session (City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time
for any item on this agenda during this meeting as authorized by the Texas Government Code)
9. Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers or City Staff
Informational only; no action to be taken.
10. Adjournment
