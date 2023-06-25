LEVERETT’S CHAPEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 in the Boardroom on the big parking lot located at 8956 St. Hwy. 42/135 N., Leverett’s Chapel, Rusk County. The subjects discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows: (Items do not have to be in the order shown on the meeting notice)
B. President — quorum is present and the meeting has been properly posted
2. Public Comments/Audience Participation
3. Monitoring Calendar-GPMs 3.3 (High School Students’ Attendance) CPM’s (Community Events to
share student goals and priorities
4. Action Item: Consent Agenda
A. Minutes of the Previous Meeting
B. Monthly Financial Report
C. TASB Policy Update 121
C. School Board Summit (Reminder)
6. Executive Closed Session:
A. Deliberation concerning Superintendent’s contract — Tex. Govt. Code s. 551.074
A. Possible action on the Superintendent’s contract