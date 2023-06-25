LEVERETT’S CHAPEL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 in the Boardroom on the big parking lot located at 8956 St. Hwy. 42/135 N., Leverett’s Chapel, Rusk County. The subjects discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows: (Items do not have to be in the order shown on the meeting notice)

1. Call to Order

