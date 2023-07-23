LEVERETT’S CHAPEL ISD will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2023 in the Board Room on the big parking lot located at 8956 St. Hwy. 42/135 N., Leverett’s Chapel, Rusk County. The subjects discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows: (Items do not have to be in the order shown on the meeting notice)
B. President — quorum is present and the meeting has been properly posted
2. Public Comments/Audience Participation
3. Monitoring Calendar-Board Self-Evaluation (Dr. Drew Howard)
4. Action Item: Consent Agenda
A. Minutes of the Previous Meeting
B. Monthly Financial Report
C. Action Item- Appoint an officer to calculate and publish Tax Rate
5. Discussion/Action Item: Move Future Board Meetings From The 3rd Monday of Every Month
6. Discussion/Action Item: August Board Dates (Regular and Special)
8. Executive Closed Session:
A. Possible action on Executive items