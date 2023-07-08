Laneville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly-called meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Community Room, located at 7415 FM 1798 W., Laneville:
1. Call to Order and Establish Quorum
2. Public Comments
a. All visitors wishing to address the Board during Public Comment shall sign the designated form prior to commencement of the meeting. All comments shall comply with Board Policy BED (LOCAL) and will be limited to a total time of 3 minutes per speaker. The Board is legally prohibited from responding to, discussing, or taking action regarding any items raised during Public Comment that is not already listed on the agenda.
3. Student/Staff Recognition
4. Administrative Reports
a. Interim Superintendent Updates
b. Principal Updates
c. Administrator/Director Updates
5. Action Items — Open Session
a. Policy Updates
I. DEC (LOCAL)
II. GKD (LOCAL)
b. Discuss/Adopt 2023-24 District Goals
6. Executive Session
a. Personnel — Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 (Deliberation regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, including faculty, staff, administrators, Athletic Director, principals, and Superintendent of Schools)
I. Discussion regarding appointments to fill Board vacancies and reorganization of board officer positions
II. Discussion regarding Board Operating Procedures
III. Discussion regarding Superintendent recommendations for hire or hires made under delegation of authority
b. Attorney Consultation — Tex. Gov’t Code 551.071
c. Safety & Security — Tex. Gov’t Code 551.076
7. Return to Open Session
a. Consider/Approve Appointment of New Trustees
b. Oath of Office for New Trustees
c. Consider/Approve Re-Organization of Board Officers
d. Discuss/Adopt Board Operating Procedures
e. Consider/Approve Superintendent recommendations for hire
f. Other action, if any, resulting from Executive Session
8. Adjourn
