Laneville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly-called meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the Community Room, located at 7415 FM 1798 W., Laneville:

1. Call to Order and Establish Quorum

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription