LANEVILLE ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Community Room at 7415 FM 1798 West, Laneville
1. Call to Order and Establish Quorum
2. Public Comments
a. All visitors wishing to address the Board during the Public Comment shall sign the designated form prior to the commencement of the meeting. All comments shall comply with Board Policy BED (LOCAL) and will be limited to a total time of 3 minutes per speaker: The Board is legally prohibited from responding to, discussing or taking action regarding any items raised during Public Comment that is not already listed on the agenda.
3. Action Items — Open Session
a. Discussion/Approval of 2023-24 Academic Calendar
b. Discussion/Approval of 2023-24 Fiscal Year Budget and Personnel Costs
4. Adjourn
