HISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES will hold a regular called meeting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2023, in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice.
Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
1. Call to Order at 5:30 PM
A. Invocation
B. Pledge to the US Flag and Texas Flag
2. Recognition of guests
3. Campus/Staff recognition.
4. Open Forum
5. Communication from citizens to discuss pending agenda items before the Board
6. Information/Discussion Agenda Items
A. Hear a report on the District Score Card Student Outcome Goal 3.1 — Industry Based Certifications Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 4. Build a robust advanced academic program., Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
B. Hear a report on the District Score Card Student Outcome Goal 3.3 — Dual Credit Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 4. Build a robust advanced academic program., Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
C. Hear a report on the District Score Card Superintendent Constraint 2.2 — Teaching Positions Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students.
D. Hear a report on the District Score Card Superintendent Constraint 5.1 — Family Engagement Events Aligned District Goal: 5. Develop a culture to maximize learning for all students. E. Hear a report on the District Assessment Calendar for 2023-2024 Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
7. Consider approval of Consent Agenda items
A. Approve Minutes of July 17, 2023, Regular Meeting.
B. Approve financial reports and check register for June 2023
C. Approve unreconciled financial report and check register for July 2023
D. Consider approval of the joint elections contract
E. Consider approval of the TASB Update 121 local policy revisions — second reading
F. Consider approval of prices for adult meals Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
G. Consider approval of Walsh Gallegos’ retainer agreement for special education Aligned District Goal: 1. Develop an instructional program for Pre-K — 12., Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
H. Consider approval of Northside’s audio-visual refresh
8. Consider approval of Action Agenda items
A. Consider approval of the Adoption Agreement for Eligible Governmental 457 Plan
B. Consider approval of Community Eligibility Program district wide to include all grades (PK- 12) Aligned District Goal: 3. HISD staff will provide and maintain a safe, healthy, and orderly environment for students and employees by improving leadership capacity of all administrators.
9. Superintendent Report
A. Enrollment/Attendance Report
B. General Comments
10. Set date, time and location of next Regular Board Meeting
A. Tentative date, time and location of Regular Board Meeting: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, Texas.
11. The Board of Trustees will conduct an Executive/Closed Session pursuant to the following provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in Open Session.
A. 551.071 — Consultation with Attorney: A governmental body may conduct a private consultation with its attorney when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation; or a settlement offer; or on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with this chapter
B. 551.072 — Deliberate the Purchase, Exchange, Lease, or Value of Real Property if Deliberation in an Open Meeting would have a Detrimental Effect on the Position of the Governmental Body in Negotiations with a Third Person
C. 551.074 — Deliberate the Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of a Public Officer or Employee; or to Hear a Complaint or Charge Against an Officer or Employee;
1. Consider hiring personnel
2. Consider personnel resignations
D. Discussion of Board Relations Between the Members of the Board of Trustees and the Relationship of the Board of Trustees with the Superintendent of Schools
E. 551.076 — Deliberation Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits; Closed Meeting. This chapter does not require a governmental body to conduct an open meeting to deliberate:
1. The deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices; or
2. A security audit.
F. 551.129 — A Governmental Body May Use a Telephone Conference Call, Video Conference Call, or Communications Over the Internet to Conduct a Public Consultation with its Attorney
in an Open Meeting of the Governmental Body or a Private Consultation with its Attorney in a Closed Meeting of the Governmental Body
12. Consider possible action on items discussed in Closed Session.
13. Adjournment