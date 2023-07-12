Summer is here and family activities and vacations have begun! As you begin making plans for your children and grandchildren, be sure not to leave out the importance of keeping them active in their church’s children and youth ministries! It seems that the busier we get, He is the first one to be left in the background. We want to encourage you to enjoy this summertime with your children and grandchildren because they are only little for such a short period of time! Love on them and talk to them about Jesus, after all, He is the one with the plans for their future! What a better time to tell them how much He loves them than while enjoying a fun-filled summer with you! We would love to have your family visit us anytime, regardless what season we are in!
Please join us for Sunday School at 9 a.m. in our Educational Building with our Worship Services beginning at 10 a.m. in our Sanctuary. If you can’t make it to our services, watch us on Facebook Live at HillviewBC at 10:00! Our Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6:30 p.m. – we have classes for adults, children and youth.