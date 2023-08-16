As you begin making plans for your children and grandchildren, be sure not to leave out the importance of keeping them active in their church’s children and youth ministries! It seems that the busier we get, He is the first one to be left in the background. We want to encourage you to enjoy this summertime with your children and grandchildren because they are only little for such a short period of time! Love on them and talk to them about Jesus, after all, He is the one with the plans for their future! What a better time to tell them how much He loves them than while enjoying a fun-filled summer with you! We would love to have your family visit us anytime, regardless what season we are in!
Please join us for Sunday School at 9:00 a.m. in our Educational Building with our Worship Services beginning at 10:00 a.m. in our Sanctuary. If you can’t make it to our services, watch us on Facebook Live at HillviewBC at 10:00! Our Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6:30 p.m. – we have classes for adults, children and youth.
Our summer Vacation Bible School theme will be Spark Studios – Created in Christ – Designed for God’s Purpose – Ephesians 2:10! Please mark your calendars for June 12-15 (Monday-Thursday) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. We would love to have your children join us! This week is especially designed for ages 4 through 6th grade. Dinner will be served each evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. We hope you will bring your children and do not forget to invite your friends and family to join us!
Our Children’s Ministry will attend Kid’s Camp the week of July 24-27. If you have a child that would be interested in attending, please contact the church office for more information.
Hillview Baptist Church is located at 3949 Hwy. 43 E., toward Tatum, 3.9 miles from the traffic star on the left. We would love to have you join us any time! For those that are computer savvy, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HillviewBC or check us out on the web at www.hillviewbchenderson.com for all of our latest updates and events. If you would like to contact us, our office numbers are (903) 836-2161 or 4723 or email us at hillviewchurch@aol.com.