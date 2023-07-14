HENDERSON MAIN STREET ADVISORY BOARD will hold a regularly called meeting at noon, on Thursday, July 20, 2023on, Henderson Civic Center Rec. Rm, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, Texas 75652
HENDERSON MAIN STREET ADVISORY BOARD will hold a regularly called meeting at noon, on Thursday, July 20, 2023on, Henderson Civic Center Rec. Rm, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, Texas 75652
1.Citizen Presentation
2.Downtown Association Report
3.Consider and act upon: May 23, 2023 Minutes
4.Consider and act upon: June 2023 Financials
5.Consider and act upon: Façade/Sign Grant Application – 113 E. Main St.
6.Committee Reports:
·Organization
·Economic Restructuring
·Promotion & Design
·Main St. Coordinator Report
·President’s Report
·Next Board Meeting, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
7.Adjourn
