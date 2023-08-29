HISD Board of Trustees will hold a Special called at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the Henderson ISD Administration Boardroom, 300 Crosby Drive, Henderson, TX 75652.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice.
1. Call to Order at 12:00 p.m.
2. Communication from Citizens to Discuss Pending Agenda Items Before the Board
3. PUBLIC HEARING: To discuss the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2023-2024 school year
4. Action Item
A. Consider approval of the Proposed 2023-2024 Budget
B. Consider adopting the Proposed 2023-2024 Tax Rate
C. Consider approval of budget amendments
5. Adjournment