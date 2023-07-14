HENDERSON HISTORIC LANDMARK PRESERVATION COMMITTEE will hold a regularly called meeting at noon, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Henderson Civic Center Reception Room, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, Texas 7
1. Call to Order
2. Citizen Presentation
3. Consider and act upon: July 7, 2023 Minutes
4. Consider and act upon: Façade/Sign Modification Application – 103 N. Jackson
5. Adjourn
