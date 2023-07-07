HENDERSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m., July 11, 2023, in the HEDCO Board Room at City Hall, 300 W. Main St., Henderson
A. Call to Order.
B. Invocation.
1. Consider and take necessary action to re-plat HEDCO parcels on Frisco St.
2. Discussion and possible action for installing two additional railroad crossings on Industrial DR/CR 203.
3. Discussion and possible action related to HEDCO/Provalus complex.
4. Announcement of Executive Session Pursuant to Texas Open Meetings Act:
a. Consultation with Attorney in accordance with Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code.
b. Economic Development Negotiations (Project 2023-07-05) in accordance with Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
c. Deliberations about Real Property, (Project 2018-05-13) in accordance with Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
5. Reconvene in open session and, if necessary, take appropriate action as a result of the executive session.
6. Adjourn.
