HENDERSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS will hold a regularly called meeting at 3 p.m, August, 22, 2023, in the HEDCO Board Room at City Hall, 300 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652
A. Call to Order.
B. Invocation.
C. Public comments and presentations.
1. Consider and take necessary action on Minutes of a board of directors meeting held on JULY 18, 2023.
2. Consider and take necessary action on monthly Financials for JULY, 2023.
3. Discussion and possible action on HEDCO Bylaws.
4. Discussion and possible action on Program of Work for fiscal year 2023-3024.
5. Discussion and possible action on Budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
6. Discussion & Possible Action on items related to East Texas Regional Business Park:
a. Report on additional tree removal costs. (Clary)
b. Report on street construction. (Holland)
c. Report on tower parcel status. (Clary)
d. Signage for the business park.
e. Protective covenants and development standards. (Action) (Moore and Clary)
f. SWEPCO storage of poles in business park. (Clary)
g. Development items: 1. Residential? and 2. EV Charging station? (Clary)
7. Marketing Report (Moore)
8. Executive Director Report (Clary)
9. Announcement of Executive Session Pursuant to Texas Open Meetings Act:
a. Consultation with Attorney in accordance with Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code.
b. Economic Development Negotiations Project (2023-07-28) (2023-08-01) (2023-08-15) (2023-07-05) in accordance with Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
10. Reconvene in open session and, if necessary, take appropriate action as a result of the executive session.
11. Adjourn.