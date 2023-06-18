HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a regularly called meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at City hall, 300 W. Main Street, for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: CITIZENS COMMENTS
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
1. Consideration and possible action upon the minutes of the May 16 Regular Council Meeting. (Jimerson)
2. Consideration and possible action upon HEDCO financials from the month of April, 2023. (Clary)
3. Consideration and possible action on approval of street closures W. Fordall to HWY 64, Sand St. to W. Fordall and Lake Forest Parkway for the Freedom Festival on July 4, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. (Taylor/Chote)
4. Consideration and possible action upon the engagement letter to contract for auditing services with Gollob, Morgan, Peddy, CPA for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. (Arnall)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
5. Consideration and possible action on accepting 2022 Master Street Improvements Program Contract 010-2124 as complete, authorizing final payment to the contractor, and setting a warranty date. (Brown)
6. Consideration and possible action upon a deed of donation from the City of Henderson to HEDCO for a 0.45 ROW located on Frisco Street. (Abercrombie/Jimerson)
7. Consideration and action upon the second reading of Ordinance 2023-04-05 renaming Pope Street to Bob Allen Way. (Hughes/McElfresh)
8. Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-06-01 establishing the City of Henderson Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program. (Jimerson/Abercrombie)
9. Consideration and possible action upon a revision of Resolution No. 2023-03-02 Addendum authorizing and approving the filing of the Certificate of Formation for Henderson Economic Development Corporation as a Type B economic development corporation and all the documents related thereto. (Clary)
10. Consideration and possible action upon a recommendation of appointments to the Main Street Board and the Henderson Landmark Preservation Committee. (S. Kimbrell)
11. Consideration and possible action on an ordinance to abandon a portion of an undeveloped alley on Peach Street.
12. Consideration and possible action upon scheduling a Budget Workshop and Special Meeting for July 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Abercrombie)
13. The City Council may deliberate and make inquiry into any item listed in the Departmental Reports.
- City Manager
- Fire Department
- Police Department
- Animal Center
- Community Development
- Public Services/Parks and Recreation Department
- Public Utilities
- Finance Department
- City Secretary
- Communications and Marketing
- HEDCO
- Director of Operations
- Civic Center
- Main Street/Tourism Municipal Court
Board of Adjustments Minutes of May 6, 2023 meeting. Planning and Zoning did not meet in May.
Cemetery Board next meeting is scheduled for August 16, 2023. Main Street Meeting Minutes from May 23, 2023.
Preservation Board did not meet in May.
14. Executive Session to consult with the City Attorney discussing real property located in the 1800 Block of HWY 64 West in accordance with Vernon’s Texas Government Code Annotated, Chapter 551, Sections 071 and 072.
15. Reconvene into Regular Session and take action necessary as a result of the Closed Session.