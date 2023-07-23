HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a regularly called meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Main St., for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
1. Consideration of possible action upon the minutes of June 20th Regular Council Meeting and the July 6th Special Meeting and Budget Workshop. (Jimerson)
2. Consideration and possible action upon HEDCO financials from the month of May, 2023 (Clary)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
3. Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-07-02 making emergency repairs to the Central Fire Department Roof. (Chote/Holland)
4. Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-07-03 making emergency repairs to the Central Fire Department ceiling and attic. (Chote/Holland))
5. Consideration and possible action upon a Volunteer Paid Time Off (VTO) Policy. (Abercrombie/Faulkner)
6. Consideration and possible action scheduling Regular Council Meetings for August 8, August 22, September 5 and September 12, 2023. (Jimerson)
7. Consideration and possible action upon entering into a Joint Agreement with Rusk County Elections Department to run the Municipal Election November 7, 2023. (Jimerson)
8. Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-07-01 Intent to establish the City of Henderson Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program and setting a public hearing date on August 22nd at 6:00 p.m.. (Jimerson)
9. Consideration and possible action upon Re-plat #2 of the HEDCO-FRISCO STREET Subdivision. (Hughes/McElfresh)
10. Consideration and possible action upon the second reading of Ordinance 2023-06-06 regarding the abandonment of a portion of an undeveloped alley in the 1000 block of Peach Street. (Hughes/McElfresh)
11. Consideration and possible action upon a minor plat for property located at the 1000 Blk of Peach Street.(Hughes/McElfresh)
12. Consideration and possible action to approve HEDCO Type A and Type B Budget Amendments 2023-2024
13. The City Council may deliberate and make inquiry into any item listed in the Departmental Reports.
F. Public Services/Parks and Recreation Department
J. Communications and Marketing
Sales Tax Revenue May, 2023
L. Director of Operations
Board of Adjustments Minutes of the June 13, 2023 meeting.
Planning and Zoning Minutes. There was no meeting in June.
Cemetery Board Meeting Minutes. There was no meeting in June.
Main Street Meeting Minutes