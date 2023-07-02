HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a special called meeting and budget workshop at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Henderson Central Fire Station, 401 W. Main St., for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
COUNCIL BUSINESS- REGULAR SESSION
1. Consideration and possible action upon moving the July 18th Regular Council Meeting to July 25th at 6 p.m. (Jimerson)
2. Consideration and possible action closing Council Meeting. (Mayor)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – BUDGET WORKSHOP
3. Open a budget workshop. (Mayor)
4. Close a budget workshop. (Mayor)