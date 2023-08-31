HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Municipal Services Complex, 300 W. Main Street, for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
CITIZENS COMMENTS
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
1. Open a second public hearing on the City of Henderson proposed 2022-23 Budget. (Mayor)
2. Motion to close the budget public hearing. (Mayor)
3. Open a public hearing on the 2023-24 proposed tax rate. (Mayor)
4. Motion to close the tax rate public hearing. (Mayor)
5. Consideration upon the first reading of Ordinance 2023-09-01 adopting the 2023-2024 budget. (Abercrombie)
6. Consideration upon the first reading of ordinance 2023-09-02 adopting the 2023-2024 tax rate. (Abercrombie)
ADJOURNMENT
7. Adjourn