HENDERSON CITY COUNCIL will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at City Hall, 300 W. Main Street, for the following purposes:
CALL TO ORDER: The Mayor will call the meeting to order, declare a quorum if present, and declare notices legally posted pursuant to Open Meetings Act.
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: CITIZENS COMMENTS
PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS
Proclamation declaring a wildfire state of disaster by Governor Abbott
National Night out Proclamation
CONSENT AGENDA
Consideration of possible action upon the minutes of July 25 and August 8, 2023. (Jimerson)
Consideration and Possible Action upon HEDCO financials for June 2023 (Clary)
COUNCIL BUSINESS – REGULAR SESSION
Consideration and possible action upon Resolution 2023-07-03 making emergency repairs to the Central Fire Station Roof, a tabled item from the July 25th meeting. (Holland/Chote)
Consideration and possible action upon entering an interlocal agreement for Health Benefits with TX Health Benefits Pool. (Arnall/Abercrombie)
Open a public hearing on the City of Henderson’s proposed 2023-24 Budget. (Mayor)
Motion to close the budget public hearing. (Mayor)
Consideration and possible action upon taking a record vote for the proposed 2023 property tax rate. (Abercrombie/Jimerson)
Consideration and possible action upon the Order of a Municipal Election to be held November 7, 2023. (Jimerson)
Conduct a Public Hearing on the proposed City of Henderson Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. (Mayor)
Motion to close the PACE program public hearing. (Mayor)
Consideration and possible action on Resolution 2023-08-01 Establishing the City of Henderson PACE program. (Jimerson)
Consideration and possible action approving a professional services agreement with Texas PACE Authority to administer the City of Henderson PACE Program. (Jimerson)
Consideration and possible action resending the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance # 2023-04-04 to comply with HB 1819. (Taylor)
Consideration and possible action upon the Civic Center Board re-appointment of five members and one appointment for Civic Center Advisory Board Members (S. Kimbrell)
Consideration and possible action upon amending the HEDCO Bylaws. (Clary)
Consideration and possible action upon HEDCO Program of Work for fiscal year 2023-2024.(Clary)
Consideration and possible action upon HEDCO Budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
Consideration and possible action upon the dedication of Bane Blvd. to the City of Henderson. (Hughes)
DEPARTMENTAL REPORTS:
The City Council may deliberate and make inquiry into any item listed in the Departmental Reports.
City Manager
Fire Department
Police Department
Animal Center
Community Development
Public Services/Parks and Recreation Department
Public Utilities
Finance Department
City Secretary
Communications and Marketing
HEDCO Sales Tax Revenue June 2023
Director of Operations Departmental Reports below. Civic Center
Main Street/Tourism Municipal Court
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
Board of Adjustments Minutes Planning and Zoning Minutes Cemetery Board Meeting Minutes Main Street Meeting Minutes Preservation Minutes
EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Convene in Executive Session to Consult with the City Attorney discussing real property located in the 1700 Block of HWY 259 South in accordance with Vernon’s Texas Government Code Annotated, Chapter 551, Sections 071 and 072.
REGULAR SESSION:
Reconvene into Regular Session and take any action necessary as a result of the Closed Session.
ADJOURNMENT
Adjourn