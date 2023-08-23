Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, located at 2114 FM840, Henderson, is a small church devoted to learning about and serving God.
Currently, we have fellowship over donuts and coffee each Sunday morning at 9:30, Sunday School following at 10, and morning worship service starting at 11.
Sunday School is divided into four groups. The adults are currently in a study of Exodus. This group study is informal and allows participants to sit back and learn or comment and ask questions. The high school and middle school students study topics that pertain to the needs of this age student. Participants are encouraged to join in on discussions while they relax on the floor or on a comfortable couch. Students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade are studying Bible stories in chronological order with the help of The Gospel Project curriculum. Students who are from birth through pre-kindergarten also use The Gospel Project curriculum and focus on the most well-known Bible stories that children love and enjoy.
The morning worship service is currently being conducted by multiple clergy as Good Hope searches for a full-time pastor. Upcoming speakers include Brother Joe Orr, First Baptist Church, Mt. Enterprise (retired), Jace London, Bar None Cowboy Church, Josh Wardle, First Methodist Church, and Bradley Taylor, Calvary Baptist Church. You may attend in person or via Facebook Live.
Make sure to like us on Facebook and check out our website at https://goodhopefwbc.org/Home. For more information about Good Hope, call 903-353-0104.