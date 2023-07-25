Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, located at 2114 FM840, Henderson, is a small church devoted to learning about and serving God.

Currently, we have fellowship over donuts and coffee each Sunday morning at 9:30, Sunday School following at 10, and morning worship service starting at 11.

