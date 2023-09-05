Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, located at 2114 FM840, Henderson, is a small country church devoted to learning about and serving God.
Currently, we have fellowship over donuts and coffee each Sunday morning at 9:30, Sunday School following at 10:00, and morning worship service starting at 11:00.
Sunday School is divided into four groups. The adults are currently in a study of Exodus. This group study is informal and allows participants to sit back and learn or comment and ask questions. The high school and middle school students study topics that pertain to the needs of this age student. Participants are encouraged to join in on discussions while they relax on the floor or on a comfortable couch. Students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade are studying Bible stories in chronological order with the help of The Gospel Project curriculum. Students who are from birth through pre kindergarten also use The Gospel Project curriculum and focus on the most well known Bible stories that children love and enjoy.
The morning worship service is currently being conducted by multiple clergy as Good Hope searches for a full-time pastor. Upcoming speakers include Brother Joe Orr, First Baptist Church, Mt. Enterprise (retired), Jace London, Bar None Cowboy Church, Josh Wardle, First Methodist Church, and Bradley Taylor, Calvary Baptist Church. You may attend in person or via Facebook Live.
Our annual Vacation Bible School will be held July 9-13, 6:15-8:15 nightly. The theme for 2023 is Stompers and Chompers. Students will learn ageless truths from the faith and failures of some of the first people in the Bible. And they’ll discover how they can, by faith, follow God’s big plan for them today! Our VBS includes music, outside play, snacks, crafts, and a Bible lesson. On the final night following a closing program, students are invited to change into their swim gear and beat the heat with a giant dinosaur-themed water slide. Our nightly offering will be given in memory of Ross Davis to his family.
Make sure to like us on Facebook and check out our website at https://goodhopefwbc.org/Home. For more information on our church, call 903-353-0104.