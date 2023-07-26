First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; New Study on the Gospel of Luke begins this Sunday!
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 29:15-28, Romans 8:26-39, Matthew 13:44-52
The reading from Matthew’s gospel for this Sunday includes parable stories of hidden treasure, a pearl of great value, and a net that catches fish of every kind. Once they have been discovered, the pearl and treasure are valued over all else. How do our lives reflect the kingdom value of putting God first, above everything else in our lives? The net describes an indiscriminate and bountiful catch. All kinds of fish are taken in, but not all are kept for the harvest at the end of the age.
In the Romans reading, Paul makes a startling declaration to the early church. Paul writes: “For I am convinced that neither death, not life, nor angels, no rulers, nor things present, not things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” What are the certainties in your life? What do you cling to? May God’s love be your firm foundation.
