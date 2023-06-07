First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew Scripture Readings for PRIDE Sunday: Psalm 139:1-3, 13-18; 1 John 4; Matthew 22:35-40
June is LGBTQIA+ Pride Month across our nation. Sunday, we will celebrate that each and every one of us is wonderfully and beautifully made in the image of God. The gospel reading from Matthew recalls the first and second greatest commandments: to love God and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. The epistle reading from 1 John describes love as coming from God and binding us to God. The Psalmist gives thanks that our Wonderful God knows our innermost thoughts. When we honor these love commands sincerely, discrimination and persecution will no longer exist.
You are invited to come and worship the Ever-loving and holy God with us. May your week be blessed with acceptance and joy.