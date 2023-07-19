First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; New Study on the Gospel of Luke begins this Sunday!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 a.m. in the Parlor; New Study on the Gospel of Luke begins this Sunday!
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 28:10-19 Romans 8:12-25, Matthew 13:24-43
Our summer romp through the parables continues! This Sunday’s treasures include the wheat and the weeds, the mustard seed, and the baker and the yeast. The mustard seed and the yeast invite us to imagine how the tiniest little things can tremendously impact God’s realm. The parable of the wheat and the weeds describes the intricate relationship between the “good” and “bad” seed. Removing the bad weeds prematurely would cause injury to the good wheat. Much better results come from following Christ’s advice to love one another and let the angels sort the harvest later. May God’s love fill your heart this week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.