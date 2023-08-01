First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor is a Video Study by Adam Hamilton on Luke
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 32:22 – 31, Psalm 17:1-7, 15, Matthew 14:13-21
Our reading from Genesis this Sunday tells the story of Jacob wrestling with a mysterious man. It is not until the break of dawn that Jacob understands he has wrestled with God. Jacob survives but is left with a limp to remind him of this face-to-face encounter.
The gospel lesson begins with Jesus slipping away to a deserted place to pray, but the crowds pursue him, desperate to hear more of his teaching. Moved with compassion, Jesus continues to heal them. As evening begins to fall, the disciples are concerned that the crowd will not have access to enough food. But Jesus tells his disciples to take care of it! The only food they find is five loaves and two fish. Jesus takes the meager meal, blesses, breaks, and gives it to the disciples. Miraculously, more than five thousand people were fed that day, with twelve baskets left over.
Is there a place in your life where it feels like you are wrestling with God? Have you experienced an instance of God’s abundance, where what seems like too little is amazingly much more than is needed? Think on these things this week. You are invited to come and worship with us.
