First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary and Facebook. Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor on the book Making Room: Soul-Deep Satisfaction Through Simple Living by Kyle Kramer. Twelve-week study begins this week.
Scripture Readings Sunday: Exodus 12:1-14, Romans 13:8-14, Matthew 18:15-20
The verses in Exodus provide instructions for the first Passover meal. God provides these details to Moses and Aaron as part of God’s plan to free the people of Israel from slavery in Egypt under Pharaoh. In the letter to the church in Rome, Paul instructs the early Christians: “Owe no one anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.” The gospel lesson in Matthew captures Jesus’ instructions for confronting sin within the church. The emphasis of pointing out another’s fault is to keep the member in the fold. The one who sins against you is required to listen, and that is all. There is no mention of retribution or repentance. The opportunity is to release the hurt of being wronged and maintain the connection between the offender and the church. How might this impact the way we interact with one another? How can we learn to release our hurts to improve our relationships? There is good news: God wants to help!