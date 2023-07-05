First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor; the Summer theme is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings Sunday: Psalm 145:8-14, Romans 7:15-25a, Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30
This Sunday’s psalm celebrates many of God’s greatest qualities. The psalmist sings of the Lord’s graciousness and mercy, goodness and compassion. God’s followers tell stories of God’s glory and power. God will not fade. Instead, God’s kingdom is enduring and everlasting. We discover a different series of God’s qualities in Matthew’s gospel. In participating in the work of Jesus Christ, we find that our humble and gentle Redeemer will grant us rest. Christ tells us indirectly that it is a burden to take up his yoke, but the burden is light. When we bind ourselves together as a church in love and faith, we share one another’s burdens. Together we divide our sorrows and share our joys. Sharing the yoke teaches us gratitude. Out of thanksgiving, we recognize that Jesus has opened our eyes to the truth: we are not expected to face life alone but side by side and shoulder to shoulder, combining our strength so that everyone may find rest. You are invited to seek rest and refuge with us.
