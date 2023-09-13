First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor on “Making Room: Soul-Deep Satisfaction through Simple Living” by Kyle Kramer.
Scripture Readings Sunday: Exodus 15:1-11, 20-21, Romans 14:1-12, Matthew 18:21-35
This Sunday’s theme could be preparing for a brighter future. In the gospel, Jesus instructs Peter to forgive someone seventy-seven times. Now, if we are keeping track, I think we are missing the point. This exaggeration is a lesson: be willing to forgive and forgive again. Like love, true forgiveness is limitless. In Exodus, our passage picks up the story right after Moses has led the Israelites through the parted waters of the Red Sea. Pharaoh’s chariots and army have drowned ,and God’s people are safe on the other side. Miriam leads the people in a song of triumph. They sing and dance, giving glory to God. The amazing part: in the rush to escape, in deciding what was essential to bring with her, Miriam remembered to pack her tambourine. In the darkest night, she held onto the hope that one day she would again sing and dance in celebration and thanksgiving to God.