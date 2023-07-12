First Presbyterian Church, Henderson: Serving God, Honoring Creation, Embracing Differences
Sunday Worship at 11:00 am in the Sanctuary and Facebook, Sunday Study at 9:45 am in the Parlor; Summer Study is the Gospel of Matthew
Scripture Readings Sunday: Genesis 25:19-34, Romans 8:1-11, Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23
This Sunday, we are reading the parable of the sower. This parable is a familiar favorite because it is rich with possibilities. The sower generously or haphazardly tosses seed everywhere. There are four kinds of soil on which it falls: on the path, on rocky ground, among thorns, and on good soil. There are specific challenges depending on where the seed is dropped: some become food for the birds, some are scorched by the sun, some are choked by thorns, and still other seeds find good soil and yield a harvest of 100-, 60-, or 30-fold. We can interpret the story with God as the sower and the crowds (and ourselves) as the soil. Our fruitfulness may vary due to circumstances in our lives, but by God’s grace, there is ample opportunity for God’s Word to take root in our lives.
On Saturday, come join us at First Christian Church for “Growing in Jesus”. First Christian Church will host Bible School on July 15 from 10 am to 3 pm for 4yr olds through 5th graders (grade completed).
May your week be fruitful.
